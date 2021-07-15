VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the wake of the Surfside tragedy, the Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower is calling for change.

He is pushing for more inspections of older beachside condos, claiming that right now they are not required.

​Hundreds of people across the county live in those buildings, like Roger Phillips. For the last 7 years he has lived on the 11th floor of The Peninsula overlooking the beach in Daytona Beach Shores.

“It is paradise for my wife and I,” said Phillips.

Thats why he was shocked to see what happened in Surfside, where dozens were killed as a beachside condo collapsed.

“When I saw it I just immediately began to pray,” said Phillips.

The tragedy has weighed heavy in his mind, since he lives in a beachside condo himself. But he feels a sense of peace thanks to a recent meeting.

“We had a special meeting where our board had the construction company people come in and the engineering company to talk to us to ask questions on the integrity of our building, and we were pretty satisfied with the things that we heard,” said Phillips.

Brower wants everyone in beachside condos and high rises to feel that same security by calling for more frequent building inspections.

He said Volusia County is governed by the Florida Building Commission, which currently does not have a re-inspection policy. It is an issue he plans to bring up and the next county council meeting.

“I find it unthinkable that we don’t have inspections after construction," he said. "We have 30-, 40-year-old buildings and that is too long, they need to be inspected."

It’s an idea that Phillips says he supports, although his building in Daytona Beach Shores does not fall under the jurisdiction of the county. However, Brower hopes leaders from cities around the county will get on board.

“I am very encouraged by the response I’ve gotten from the Volusia municipalities and I think that we all will work together,” said Brower.

While Brower said he is not certain how frequently these inspections should happen, he said something needs to be done to ensure the safety of locals and visitors a like.

“We have to have the conversation and figure out what is the best way to prevent this from happening again,” said Brower.

Brower plans to speak about this issue at the next Volusia League of Cities meeting next week as well.



The Mayor of Daytona Beach Shores, where Philips lives, said she would be on board with this initiative if investigations from Surfside reveal that structural issues lead to the building collapse. Until that is certain, she says she plans to wait on taking any action.