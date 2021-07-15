ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will address the nation to push back on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation coming from some minority communities, some Republicans, and others.

The City of Orlando is hosting a mobile vaccine site Thursday at the Northwest Neighborhood Center from 2:30 to 5 p.m.



It's one of the multiple neighborhood sites the city is hosting this month and next month



The White House believes misinformation is slowing the federal government's efforts to get more vaccines in arms.

​This comes as COVID-19 cases are surging in dozens of states.

About 46% of Florida's total population is vaccinated, which ranks in the middle nationwide in terms of vaccination rates by state.

Right now, 46 states nationwide, including Florida, are seeing an uptick in cases.

The CDC is reporting the Delta Variant has accounted for nearly 58% of new cases since July 3.

Health experts said more than 99% of COVID-19 deaths last month were unvaccinated people.

"Whenever anyone has an increased risk or susceptibility of getting a case, their incidents of being hospitalized goes up. Then their chance of having severe illness goes up, and unfortunately, deaths can follow," Public Health Physician Dr. Chris Pernell said.

The CDC is reporting about 25% of 12 to 15 years olds are fully vaccinated.

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo, 18, spoke at the White House Wednesday to encourage young people to get the shot, as the school year begins again in just a few weeks in Florida.

