MT. PLEASANT, N.C. — For over 80 years inmates were housed at the Cabarrus Correctional Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The Cabarrus Correction Center opened in 1929 and closed in 2011

After the prision closed, it was used as a weapons training center for Fort Bragg personnel

Southern Grace Distilleries originally began in Concord in 2014, but moved operations to the prision a few years later

These days if you head out to the prison you won’t find inmates there, but liquor instead. The former prison is now home to Southern Grace Distilleries. It’s where you’ll find Emily Burkhart giving tours, but it’s the last thing she imagined she’d be doing.

“I was very lucky I got to be a stay-at-home mom for a lot of years, and I was looking for a job,” she said.

A few years ago, she met a woman, Leanne Powell, who was opening a new distillery and needed some help.

“She was looking to hire somebody to work in the store at the same time I was looking for a job, so it just fit really well out here,” Burkhart said.

Now, every week she shares knowledge about bourbon and whiskey at Southern Grace Distilleries. She also knows a thing or two about inmates since this distillery is housed in a former prison.

The prison operated from 1929 to 2011. It was also used as a weapons training center for Fort Bragg personnel.

“We have to know the history,” Burkhart said. “We have to know the science. There’s just a lot going on out here.”

Southern Grace actually began in Concord in 2014. After getting out of politics, Thomas Thacker decided to get into the liquor business with his good friend, Powell.

“Leanne saw this place and had a fit to have it,” he said. “She loved it, had a vision for it not only from the production standpoint but from the tourism standpoint.”

The two soon moved their distillery onto a 22-acre site where prison history is shared, and over 700 barrels of alcohol are aged on the property. Unfortunately, in the summer of 2019, Powell passed away.

“It’s not on the ballot sheet, but it’s one of the huge assets of the company is having someone that was as smart and as hardworking and as people-centric as she was,” Thacker said.

Southern Grace Distillery is a pretty unique place, and without Powell, who knows where Burkhart might be working today? So with that in mind, Burkhart and the rest of this staff plan to keep Powell’s legacy alive through a little bit of history and a nice glass of whiskey.

Southern Grace Distillery is open Thursday through Saturday, and it offers a variety of tours and barrel house tastings. Tours range from $14 to $45 a person and those under 21 are allowed to tour, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.