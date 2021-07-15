The largest car show in the northeast will be rolling into the state fairgrounds this weekend.

Aside from the state fair, the Syracuse Nationals is one of the region's premier events for tourism. It comes at a time when local businesses could certainly use a boost.

In 2019, the car show attracted more than 90,000 people and they're expecting about the same this year. Visit Syracuse officials said the Nationals have well over a $10 million impact on the local economy.

Earlier this week, State Fair Boulevard starting filling up with campers and RV's from out of town. One small difference for the Nationals this year, we won't see car enthusiasts visiting from north of the border.

The Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. The current agreement is set to expire July 21. Officials say Canadian guests typically bring 1,000 registered cars to the show.

"They have quite a few people that come down from Canada for this show. I mean, it's a tremendous impact not just for this show but for tourism in general and this time of year, they make up a good portion of visitors to the region. So, we miss them, we can't wait until that border re-opens and injects some business into our local economy," said Visit Syracuse President and CEO Danny Liedka.

Liedka said another event happening this week that is big for the local economy is the State Fire Chiefs Convention at the OnCenter. He said that event isn't typically the same weekend as the Nationals, but it worked out that way this year.

The Syracuse Nationals will begin Friday morning at 8 a.m. and run through Sunday at the state fairgrounds. For more information, you can visit the Syracuse Nationals website.