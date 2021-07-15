SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County is making available $1.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is available for about 300 eligible households who have faced financial hardship because of the pandemic and submit applications using the county's Emergency Mortgage Assistance Application Portal. Grants can be used for mortgages and utilities, and the funds don't have to be paid back.

County leaders say they want to make it as easy as possible to apply for the funds, so they’ve opened an office in Sanford where homeowners can get help if they need it.

“We want to get the money out there as quick as possible because we know people are struggling, and we don’t want to sit on any federal dollars that can be out in the community helping people,” said Carrie Longsworth, community assistance division manager for Seminole County.

Homeowners living in Sanford cannot apply for the funding through Seminole County because Sanford has a similar program.

Sanford homeowners should apply through the city.

The application portal will stay open until 500 applications have been submitted. Applicants who need help with computer access or scanning and uploading required documents can visit the Emergency Rental/Mortgage Application Assistance Center at 520 West Lake Mary Blvd. in Sanford from Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.