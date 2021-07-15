SANFORD, Fla. — If you’ve visited downtown Sanford, you know parking can be a challenge. But as part of a downtown streetscape project, the town is adding more than 100 parking spots.

Three years ago, Dan St. Pierre opened Tuffy’s Bottle Shop/Lounge in Downtown Sanford.

“Saw the growth in Sanford and realized I wanted to be a part of that,” St. Pierre.

He’s on the west side of the downtown district on Myrtle Avenue and in an area where his business sits by itself.

“The city is very walkable but at times can feel a little segmented,” St. Pierre.

But in the next few months, that could all change.

The City of Sanford will spend nearly $3 million to redo the street that runs right past Tuffy’s.

The project will add sidewalks and brick to the road to match First Street. St. Pierre is looking forward to the continuity.

“I think this project is really all about tying our east side of downtown to our west side of downtown where a lot of that growth and development is happening,” St. Pierre.

The project will most importantly add more parking — an issue anyone who has tried to get a spot on a weekend night knows something about.

Jeff Davis, project manager with public works, said the streetscape project will add nearly 150 new parking spots — much needed in an area where business is booming.

“Growth has gotten away as far as from our parking situation,” said Davis.

Currently, St. Pierre’s customers are parking in grass. This project will give him several spots and transform the area right outside his front door.

“Room for sidewalk cafe. All of the parking spaces. It’s just going to look really pretty,” said St. Pierre.

Crews are working on the project in phases.

Currently, Myrtle Ave is closed between West Fulton and West First Streets.

City leaders expect the entire project to be completed next summer.