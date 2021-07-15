OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Management at a Kissimmee condo complex is working to make repairs after several buildings were deemed unsafe earlier this month.

According to Osceola County, Images Condominiums officials have pulled permits and hired a licensed contractor to work on repairs.

Osceola County officials said as soon as they know the work is completed for the emergency shoring up of the stairwells and walkways of each building, their team will do inspections within 24 hours.

Residents received an email on Wednesday from property management, saying it was safe for residents to return to building five.

“Like, on the middle of the walkway, it's on the inside of the walkway against the building, and now they have like beams," tenant Kyle Beasley said. "Like these big frames in the middle of the walkway. So it's just, like, I didn't realize it was that bad or they needed to do all of that.”

Osceola County is extending hotel stays for the families relocated by another two weeks. However, for those in the hotel that own their units, the County will stop paying for their hotel stay after Friday. County officials said they should be able to transition to their homeowners insurance if they continue to need assistance after that.

Spectrum News 13 has reached out repeatedly but has not heard back from the condo’s association.