There’s a new plan to recharge New York. Gov. Cuomo recently signed legislation into law to help small businesses and not-for-profits by increasing the amount of low-cost power available to them.

The Recharge New York Program is run through the New York Power Authority.

In order to participate, companies must commit to remaining in the state, grow employment and expand operations.

State Sen. Sean Ryan was a co-sponsor and driving force behind this legislation. He says by increasing the cap, more than 600 businesses will be able to reinvest utility bill savings into their local economies.

“It’s a good economic development program,” he said. “There’s no retail, no restaurants, [it] just really stays with places that weather provide a clear public benefit for a non-profit or an economy that’s participating in high-road economics.”

Ryan emphasizes this is all clean energy readily available from the Hydropower Facility in Niagara County.

Feedmore Western New York is just one of the groups in the program and has been for the last seven years. In 2020 alone, Feedmore saved about $18,000 on power.