BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A Western New York favorite has officially opened its brand new location. The first customers walked through the doors of Paula’s Donuts brand new location in Larkin Thursday morning.

It opened on the corner of Seneca and Smith Street. The new donut shop debuted at 7 a.m. and will operate every day from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Those hours are temporary however, as management is still working on hiring and training new staff.

“Right now, if you could just be patient with us,” Christina Malyn, from Paula’s, said. “As we are just opening, and some of our kids are just learning. They’ve been training at other locations and we have some of our other staff coming here to help out for the opening of our new store.”

Paula’s is looking for more people to help make those donuts. You can apply online at their website.

Once the new Larkinville location is fully staffed, its hours will be updated and extended.