ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Delta variant now makes up more than 50% of all COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC, and it is continuing to spread throughout Central Florida.

What You Need To Know The Orange County School Board voted this week to make masks mandatory in the fall



Some parents are concerned about the move, especially as the more-contagious COVID-19 Delta variant gains a foothold



Children younger than 12 are currently unable be vaccinated for the virus

Doctors with AdventHealth say the Delta variant is more severe and is more easily transmissible, and it’s why they’re recommending that kids headed back to class in a few weeks continue to wear masks.

Orange County Public Schools voted 6-1 earlier this week ​to make masks optional, the final district in Central Florida to do so. School districts made the changes after the state’s Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called on them to change their policies.

Now, as the Delta variant continues to spread, OCPS parents say they’re very worried their kids and others may get sick because the schools aren’t doing enough to protect them.

“A year and a half into it, we still haven’t figured out how to make it safe for these kids,” said Judi Hayes, an OCPS parent of two.

In just a few weeks, Judi Hayes’ two sons, Will and Jack, will start the fourth and eighth grade respectively.

With Down syndrome, Will is high-risk for COVID-19, and because he is not yet 12 years old, he cannot be vaccinated.

“Unless something changes, we can’t send him to school yet," Hayes said. "At least until he gets vaccinated, we cannot send him to school."

After a school board vote earlier this week, masks are now optional for all students and staff members in OCPS. The district joins other Central Florida districts that have already loosened restrictions.

But even fully vaccinated, Jack Hayes said he’s anxious about going back to class.

“Yeah, I’m kind of nervous a bit, now that masks are optional I feel like that might endanger some people who still haven’t been vaccinated,” Hayes said.

Jumps in new cases of COVID-19 are being reported nationwide, with 35 states seeing week-to-week increases of more than 50%.

Many of the new cases are caused by the Delta variant.

“The Delta variant, we know it’s much more transmissible,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist with AdventHealth.

Doctors say that to stop the spread in schools, all age-eligible children should get the vaccine and everyone should wear a mask, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“I would still strongly suggest that your children mask while in school, because most children are symptom-free but could be carriers," said Dr. Michael Keating, AdventHealth for Children Chief Medical Officer. "So I’m as concerned about your child as I would be about your child bringing something home to a parent who may not be vaccinated."

But without a mask mandate in place, parents like Hayes worry that her children and others could get seriously sick from going to school.

"Without that extra level of protection, I don’t feel comfortable that the School Board and the school district are doing what is necessary to keep our children safe," she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to OCPS about the changes to the mask mandate and asked what safety protocols will be used to keep students safe over the next school year.

"Social distancing is still a mitigating protocol and will be observed as feasible," the district said. "... Student enrollment increases will significantly limit social distancing. Hand sanitizer will remain available for students and staff."