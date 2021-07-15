CLEVELAND — Tower City Center has long been seen as a cornerstone of downtown Cleveland. On Thursday, the center’s owner presented plans in hopes of keeping its cornerstone status alive and well.

Bedrock plans on converting Tower City Center into a “marketplace,” noting that the Cleveland will soon host both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the NBA All-Star Weekend.

In addition to Tower City’s current 75 tenants, Bedrock said it will be announcing new tenants as part of its new look. The center’s owners are promising new retail and dining options, feature headliner events, art installations and entertainment.

Bedrock says it will see an influx of small and minority-owned businesses to the center.

“In addition to recruiting nationally recognized tenants, we are excited to be working with all of our local hometown tenants to help reimagine Tower City,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. “We know that Clevelanders treasure their memories of Tower City and an infusion of local entrepreneurial spirit will shape this landmark’s next chapter as it plays host to a series of world-class events like the NBA All-Star Game and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction.”