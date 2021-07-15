President Joe Biden is set to welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday in what is likely to be her final visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as the country's leader.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden is set to welcome Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday in what is likely to be her final visit as Germany's leader



The venerable German chancellor, who has dealt with four U.S. presidents during her time in office, plans to step down after September's elections after a 16-year run





The two leaders are expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Nord Stream 2, a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes





Merkel has dealt with four U.S. presidents during her 16-year reign, including a number of memorable, if not awkward, moments

The veteran German leader is expected Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Nord Stream 2, a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes. She will meet with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior U.S. officials.

Some officials in Washington are wondering what will be next for Germany after Merkel steps down, and what that could mean for U.S.-German relations.

Merkel’s party is leading in polls ahead of Germany’s Sept. 26 election, but the environmentalist Greens and the center-left Social Democrats are also vying to lead a future government. While the three parties differ in many policy areas, all are committed to a strong trans-Atlantic relationship.

Biden is expected to raise his concerns about the pipeline project when the two leaders speak privately, but the White House was not anticipating any sort of formal announcement to come out of the leaders’ talk, according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters ahead of the chancellor’s visit.

Merkel sought this week to dampen expectations for an imminent breakthrough, but she is likely to want to resolve the issue before leaving office.

While German officials have been coy about which topics will be discussed during the trip, Merkel’s spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that China will come up.

Germany has strong trade ties with China but has also been critical of Beijing’s human rights record. Merkel is keen to avoid a situation in which Germany, or the European Union, might be forced to choose sides between China and the United States.

Merkel has insisted on the need to cooperate with China on global issues such as combating climate change and tackling the coronavirus pandemic, even while Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump was accusing Beijing of having started it.

The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders urged Biden on Wednesday to lean on Merkel to drop her opposition to proposals for suspending vaccine patents. Merkel, a trained scientist, has argued that lifting the patents wouldn’t be effective and could harm future research and development efforts.

Ahead of her visit, a group of Democratic lawmakers this week called on Germany to drop its “blockade” of a COVID-19-related waiver of intellectual property rights under global trade rules. Such a waiver, the lawmakers argued, would help scale production of effective vaccines around the world.

The Biden administration has expressed support for the waiver being discussed at the World Trade Organization, but White House officials do not anticipate differences being resolved during Merkel’s visit.

And while there are points of tension, Biden seems eager to offer Merkel a proper farewell. Harris will host Merkel for a working breakfast at her residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. After afternoon meetings with Biden and his team at the White House and a joint news conference, the president plans to host a small dinner in honor of Merkel and her husband, chemist Joachim Sauer.

Merkel will also receive an honorary doctorate, her 18th, from Johns Hopkins University and is scheduled to speak at the university’s School of Advanced International Studies.

The venerable German chancellor, who has dealt with four U.S. presidents during her time in office, plans to step down after September's elections after a 16-year run.

Merkel's interactions with U.S. presidents has often been memorable, if not occasionally awkward: From an impromptu neck-and-shoulder rub from George W. Bush in 2006 to telling Barack Obama that "spying on friends is not acceptable" after reports later that year that the U.S. National Security Agency had listened in on German government phones, including Merkel’s.

Then there was Merkel’s first visit to the Trump White House in 2017, which produced a famously awkward moment in the Oval Office: Photographers shouted “handshake!” and Merkel quietly asked former President Donald Trump “do you want to have a handshake?” There was no response from Trump, who looked ahead with his hands clasped.

They did, ultimately, shake hands a number of times over the next few years.

As vice president, Biden had a rapport with Merkel during the Obama presidency, but the two were never particularly close. But Merkel forged a strong working relationship with his former boss, former president Obama, which appeared to gain personal warmth over time. Obama even awarded Merkel the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.