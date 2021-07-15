PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There’s no place David White would rather be than on the water fishing.

“I learned you could make a good business out of it,” said White. “It’s great job man. People on vacation, they want to have fun. It’s an enjoyable job.”

It’s been six years now since he turned his passion into his business chartering fishing trips. And business has been good until red tie.

To report dead fish, call (727) 893-7111 or go to stpete.org/action.

St. Petersburg officials say more than 600 tons of dead fish and other marine life have been scooped up in recent weeks along the Pinellas shoreline. There’s no immediate sign of relief and some experts say the problem could linger for months.



“It’s devastating. Devastating.” he said. “My livelihood it’s what we do for a living. Even if it weren’t my job, I’ve got two little girls and I want to take them to the beach. I mean I literally see my business dead out there.”

And he’s not alone.

On Tuesday, White and more than 100 of his fellow anglers got together hoping that strength in numbers will persuade the state and even the federal government to offer financial help to boat charter businesses before they go belly up just like the fish.

“I wouldn’t be one to ask for help or assistance but we need some help we’re not going to be able to run a business,” he said. “Tourism is our economy in Florida in general and this is a large part of it.

“The last place I want to be is on the news talking about this you know, but it needs to be addressed and it needs to be addressed and we’re going to lose business it hurts everybody.”

In time, more fish will replace all the ones killed. Replacing a business that’s been killed by the red tide may not be as easy.