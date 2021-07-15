CLEVELAND — A partnership with Cuyahoga Community College and Esperanza is helping people rebuild their lives by teaching them to speak English.

What You Need To Know Esperanza is a nonprofit organization that helps build confidence and teach important skills The Tri-C Access Center at Esperanza provides education and job training Many of the services are free

"It was so difficult because I don't (have a) house. We don't have money," said Bertha Miranda of Cleveland.

Miranda came here from Mexico with her two children five years ago. She said she came here with nothing but the desire to learn so she could help her family.

"Esperanza changed my life because when I arrive here, I don't know (how) to speak English. I need to get a job," said Miranda.

Esperanza is a nonprofit organization aimed at improving the academic achievement of Hispanics in Greater Cleveland. For nearly three years, Miranda has worked with Esperanza and their English-speaking programs.

The nonprofit has now partnered with Cuyahoga Community College to host an access center in their building. It gives people the opportunity to learn English and get job training in a comfortable space.

The services are free.

"I think that's one of the great opportunities here at Esperanza. We work with every person where they are and find the services that they need," said Felicia Soto, associate director of Esperanza.

Miranda participated in digital literacy and English as a second language classes to help her get a job.

"One day I want to take a class for home care aide and Esperanza teach me a lot in English," she said.

Miranda said the organization helped her get her driver's license and now she has her eyes set on a new goal.

"I want to learn more English. I want to pass the test to become a citizen," said Miranda.