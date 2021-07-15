TAMPA, Fla. — For small business owners, sometimes what becomes one of their most popular products takes them by surprise.

For one owner, a smokey addition to the bar cart has changed the game for his carpentry business.

We took a tour inside Higher Order Smokers.

“It’s basically pottery, just sharper and better tools,” said owner Cole Miles as he started creating one of his drink smokers.

Miles has been doing carpentry since high school.

Fast forward a few years and he’s opened his own shop, making hardwood smokers.

“Each one handmade in Tampa, we do maple, cherry, hickory and white oak,” he said.

So much fun hanging out at @drinksmokers this week. A kick-starter is changing the game for one #tampa carpenter! Catch his story on @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/mrXHLRcTin — Alese Underwood (@AleseU) July 15, 2021

It’s been a journey. Miles started doing cabinets and furniture, but it’s smokers that really took his business to the next level.

“I’m fascinated by materials so it’s cool to work with things that used to be living trees that provided oxygen and had a life of their own and really respecting that,” he said.

His shop has been open a little over a year and he has six employees.

It takes about a week to make a few hundred.

“Born and raised in Tampa, second youngest of seven, grew up right down the road and spent most of my life here. I love being a part of this community and the support we’ve received from the community has been overwhelming,” Miles said.

Higher Order Smokers was originally a kick-starter.

They ended up getting 1,500 orders and $60,000 in the first month.

“I totally believe in the product. I think it’s absolutely sellable. I’m really excited to be a part of a growing small business,” said employee Kyle Daly.

Unlike some smokers, these are easy to use and affordable.

You can even use them for your charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses.

“I think the drink smokers take off so much because people enjoy the novelty of the fire and the taste and it becomes an experience in itself,” said Miles.

From here the team is looking forward to purchasing more equipment to fill in the incoming orders faster.

Each smoker costs about $45.

