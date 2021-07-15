COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. — One of the civil rights pioneers in the City of Cocoa will receive a special honor soon. On Wednesday, July 14, the city broke ground on a new art mural installation honoring the late Rosa Lee Jones.

Jones did a lot of profound work in the Cocoa area, including founding the first daycare center and kindergarten for Black children and working as a secretary for another civil rights leader, Harry T. Moore.

“She loved, really drilled on the word ‘education,’ “ says her 89-year-old daughter, Rebecca Baker. “She thought that’s what we all needed to do. So, she wanted her Black kids to have a place to come to and get their first education.”

Jones also hosted a radio show on WKKO called Gab Bag, worked at the Black newspaper and was a ghost writer for several people, in addition to other work in education and philanthropy.

“I don’t know how in the world Rosa accomplished that many, being at every meeting, every banquet, every everything,” Baker says.

The art murals that will help tell Jones' story will be unveiled on Aug. 14, but the groundbreaking and installation of some of the first pieces began Wednesday. Macik Builders offered to do the installation work at cost, and Rockledge-based artist Frank Rao will create the murals over the next four weeks.

More than $10,000 was raised by Jones' family for the project.