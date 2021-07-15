STATEWIDE — Starting Thursday, the IRS is set to send out the first payments of the expanded child tax credit. Now millions of American families can get that money monthly instead of at tax time.

Eligible families could see more money this time around too because the cap per child has increased.

It is all part of a massive COVID-relief package President Joe Biden signed in March.

Starting Thursday, qualified families are set to receive monthly payments of up to $300 for each child under 6 years old. And it is up to $250 for children ages 6 and up.

If families want the money in a lump sum like before, they will need to un-enroll so they can claim the credit when they file their taxes.

Eligibility is based on 2019 and 2020 tax years, but people can also update their status through an online portal.

The IRS and groups that help low-income families are working to get that word out.

“Those families that traditionally have not filed a tax form can just go online, enter their information, it's just basic information, who you are, where you live, how old are your children,” said Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz, CEO of Capital Area Asset Builders.

Child development experts call the tax credit a step in the right direction.

“We should reward people not for having more children, but to enable them to be able to take good care of children they have," said Prof. Sharon Carnahan, who teaches developmental psychology at Rollins College.

The IRS says the expanded child tax credit will cover 88-percent of kids nationwide.

Here in Florida, that percentage could be even higher.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates more than nine in 10 children here live in eligible households.

That group found residents could help reduce Florida’s child poverty by 38% if they take full advantage.