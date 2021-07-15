ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida family has fought for months to have their adopted daughter in Nigeria join them here in the United States.

Friends, family and neighbors of Lisa Lord gathered outside a church in Orlando Wednesday to support her fight to bring her adopted daughter to this country.

“She is my daughter, she belongs with her family,” Lord said.

In February 2020, Lisa and her husband officially adopted 6-year-old Ivy from Nigeria after a Nigerian court in Lagos legalized it.

But after waiting almost 16 months for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to approve Ivy’s trip to the states, they got a letter last week saying her visa had been denied.

USCIS said the family did not have the proper documentation to show Ivy was eligible for the visa needed, even though they provided them with the same documents the Nigerian court used to legalize the adoption.

“The fact that my daughter cannot come to our country just blows my mind,” Lord said.

That’s why she traveled to Orlando Wednesday to petition U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s staff for help.

Lord said the meeting went well, but that staff don’t have an exact plan of action to retrieve Ivy.

“So I was heard, but I’m going to follow up every single day to make sure I’m continuing to be heard,” Lord said.

She and her family are hoping someone in government will hear their plea and take action, because Lord said they’re willing to try just about anything to have their daughter join their family.

“I will not stop until she’s here,” she said.

