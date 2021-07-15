LEXINGTON, Ky. — It's been more than three weeks since the tragic collapse of a condo in Surfside, Florida. Today the Ohio Task Force 1 convoy, featuring several first responders from Kentucky, passed through Lexington with a warm welcome from fellow firefights.

An American flag and Ohio Task Force 1's banner hung over interstate I-75 Thursday, representing so much more to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, and the rest of the department.

“We are here here today for a simple gesture," Saas said. “It is special to us because we have one of our members, Captain Ryan Hogsten, he was deployed with that team."

Lexington Fire Department Captain Ryan Hogsten was one of many Kentuckians that participated in the Ohio Task Force 1 deployment search and rescue effort at Champlain Towers South.

“Captain Hogsten was actually one of the two rescue team managers on the task force and so he had a very important responsibility while he was there," Saas said.

Hogsten worked 12 hour shifts for the two weeks of his deployment, searching for victims in and beyond the rubble.

“We are super proud of the efforts in the service and the sacrifice that the whole team did over the course of the last two weeks during their deployment, and we just wanted to show a little honor and respect for that sacrifice," Saas said.

Saas said Hogsten has dedicated his life to the task force, which is based out of Dayton, Ohio. The work also greatly impacts those nearest to him.

“We also recognize that it is a sacrifice on the part of families who allow their family members to go and help repair, recover, and give back to other communities across the United States," he said.

Saas added, “So it is a lifestyle of service and sacrifice.”

The death toll in Surfside, Florida continues to rise, now standing at 97 victims.