CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking public input ahead of a July 20 meeting to discuss Sherwin-Williams’ new proposed downtown headquarters.

The city is giving the public until Sunday at 5 p.m. to submit comments and questions on the proposal. Comments can be submitted via email at cityplanning@clevelandohio.gov.

Tuesday’s meeting will be a joint session of the Cleveland City Planning Commission, Downtown/Flats Design Review Committee, Cleveland Landmarks Commission and Warehouse Historic District Design Review Committee. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Cleveland City Hall and will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.

The company’s goal is to break ground on the complex by the end of 2021 with the headquarters set to open by 2024, pending approval by the city.

Among the plans, Sherwin-Williams plans to erect a 36-story tower near Public Square between St. Clair and Superior Avenues. Sherwin-Williams said that the total investment would be $310 million. The headquarters would house 3,100 employees, the company said.

“Building our new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland was important to the company. It allows Sherwin-Williams to build upon our 155-year legacy as one of the city’s top employers and drivers of economic activity, as well as community supporters,” the company said in its proposal to the city. “It also reflects our confidence in the strength of the city and its people.”

Sherwin-Williams will continue to modify its proposal, with a final plan expected to be ready in November.

Details of the plan are available on the Sherwin-Williams website.