ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Trycon Development out of DeLand is working on an $80 million mixed-use development in Southwest Volusia County.

What You Need To Know "The Crossings" will be off I-4's exit 114 at the intersection of State Road 472 and County Road 4101



Developers plan to break ground on the project in late fall of 2021



"The Crossings" target opening time is the end of 2022

“We have six parcels located along (State Road) 472, they will accompany the medical building, the retail," Frank Cannon said.

Cannon with Trycon Development looks at the County Road 4101 and State Road 472 intersections off Interstate 4's exit 114 as the epicenter of southwest Volusia County.

Major development coming up off I-4 at exit 114 in Orange City. I have the details all morning on @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/GIPc9BlrEX — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) July 14, 2021

“It’s readily accessible and highly visible," he said.

The 26-acre project will bring in about 150 jobs with 268 apartments in multi-story buildings, offices, casual dining, a hotel and more.

“It’s going to add to what’s already here in a way that it’s going to fulfill the needs of homes in the immediate area here, so they don’t have to travel as far to go to some of the things that they normally go to," Cannon said.

With the groundbreaking planned for late fall of this year, Cannon said this is only the beginning for the area.

“The vision is coming into focus on what both DeLand, Orange City, Deltona and Lake Helen had for this particular area, and we’re kind of kicking it off," he said.

Cannon tells Spectrum News 13, there are about 75 acres of land available south of the property for other developers to come in.

Jeff Carson, manager of Family Fun Town in Orange City, has already heard the buzz about "The Crossings." He is looking forward to the growth nearby.

"It should overall really increase our business. We may notice a little drop off at the beginning of course because seeing something new is always fun, but it’s actually going to draw a lot of other people in from other areas," Carson said.