BLUE RIDGE, N.C. — Valerie Mailman may have only moved to the high country two years ago, but the area holds a special place in her heart.

She was a stay-at-home mom, but over the last few months her life changed. She needed an income and wanted to thank the community that helped her get through a very difficult time.

What You Need to Know

Blue Ridge in a Box fills boxes with items from the mountains and ships them all over the world

The owner has now created the hero boxes

Those boxes are hand delivered to law enforcement and other heros in the area

"I love the community. I love the support that it has," Mailman said.

When the now-single mother saw the community she loved struggling, the community that helped her, she found a way to help.

"Pasta from Mystic Pasta in Boone, Old South seasoning from Bfr Beef, gourmet cotton candy from Sweet Fluff," Mailman said, going over some of her favorites and box contents.

The package she puts together is called Blue Ridge in a Box. The boxes are filled with items from local small businesses and shipped all over the world.

"People lost connection with each other, with the community, with the mountains," Mailman said.

The boxes are a way for people to get a little piece of the high country no matter where they are. She recently created a hero box.

"I wanted to find a way to show my appreciation for some officers here in Watauga who had a very profound impact on me," Mailman said



"You can choose between Watauga Sheriff Office, the Boone police, both Boone Fire Department locations and Watauga Medical Center," Mailman said.

She puts together each box, and then each hero box is hand delivered. It's an emotional experience, she said, not only for her but for the hero receiving it.