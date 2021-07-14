NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana man who founded a nonprofit in Haiti in 2006 is reacting to recent violence in the wake of the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moise

Gary Boice, President of Tek4Kids, said he doesn't understand how it happened.

"He had extra security. He had a lot of extra stuff there, and we don’t comprehend how it happened," Boice said.

According to Haitian government officials, President Moise was assassinated on July 7 after a squad of gunmen raided the president’s home in Port-Au-Prince, killing him and wounding his wife.

For many with ties to Haiti, what’s taking place now in the island nation affects them personally.

"I remember President Kennedy getting shot and it was somewhat similar, except the people here – besides being sad – they were very fearful. They didn’t know what was going to happen next, they didn’t know who killed him," Boice said.

Boice was set to return home to his family in Southern Indiana when he learned the news.

While the violence is taking place in Port-Au-Prince, about 110 miles from where Boice is staying, it continues to impact life across Haiti.

"I was 20 minutes from going and driving to the airport to fly home and the assassination occurred. And we got word that American Airlines had canceled the flight and all planes were grounded," Boice said.

Boice's Tek4Kids, a nonprofit that partners with seven schools in Haiti to provide educational opportunities and technology to over 2,500 kids, has been in the country for nearly 7 weeks.

With limited access to clean water, the organization also set up water distribution for the community.

"We are just here to try and improve the lives of people and improve education which will improve the lives of generations to come," Boice said.

The 76-year-old said the assassination came in the wake of several years of violence and deadly protests on the island nation.

"The violence has been growing ever since the UN pulled out about five years ago. Slowly, gangs have been taking over and the violence has multiplied quite a bit to the point where it's difficult to do anything," Boice said.

The father of seven added that the inflation and chaos have spiraled upward as fuel and food grow scarcer, while the economy continues to decline.

"A lot of the gangs will block the roads and then when they do, we can’t get fuel trucks to come through," Boice said. "So gas stations run out of gas, and then the generators that generate the electricity for the town are shutdown and then grocery stores can’t get groceries and it's just a mess," Boice added.

Despite the ongoing turmoil and a series of anti-government protests, he’s hopeful the country will be able to recover.

"It’s gone from Haiti slowly working its way out despite the gangs to where its just been level set and it’s at ground zero again," Boice said. "It will take major changes for it to improve. I’m hoping the UN or some of the peace keeping mission comes to conquer the gangs."

While details are still being finalized, plans are underway for President Moise’s funeral. Boice plans to return to Haiti in two weeks to continue providing resources to Haitian residents.

Click here to learn more or donate to Tek4Kids.