CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state officials say beverage manufacturers Red Bull and Rauch will work together to build a manufacturing, canning and distribution hub in Cabarrus County.

Gov Roy Cooper joined other elected leaders on Tuesday in Concord to make the announcement. Subsidiaries of the Austrian-based companies plan to create the production hub on the grounds of the now-closed Philip Morris cigarette manufacturing site in Concord.

Cooper says more than 400 new jobs will be created with average salaries of over $50,000. The two companies could get state financial incentives of close to $4.1 million if they meet job-creation and investment thresholds.