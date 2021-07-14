LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protests in Cuba hit close to home for many Louisvillians, as there are many Cubans who live in the area. Maria Rodriguez moved to Louisville from Cuba 13 years ago as a political refugee.

However, she still has a lot of family in Cuba, such as her Dad and some siblings, along with extended family members. Rodriguez said she's proud that they've been protesting.

What You Need To Know Maria Rodriguez, a Cuban-American in Louisville, talks about the protests in Cuba



Rodriguez said the protests in Cuba are about freedom



Rodriguez’s family who are still in Cuba have participated in the protests



She's also participated in protests in Louisville to show support

“It’s quiet, but the streets are full of military and people that work for the government,” is the message Maria Rodriguez said she received from her brother-in-law on Wednesday regarding what was happening in Cuba related to protests, which started on Sunday. Rodriguez said that was the first time she had heard from her family since Monday, since the Cuban government shutdown the country’s internet.

Rodriquez said all of her family in Cuba have been protesting, including her younger brother who is a doctor.

“They have orders by the government that they cannot assist anybody, the Cuban people coming injured by the police, and I’ve got a [message] from my brother that, ‘I’m not going to deny my health to anybody. I’m a doctor, and I’m going to help whoever needs my help,'” Rodriguez said.

News outlets reporting from Cuba have reported that Cubans have been protesting in the streets against rising costs, food shortages, and other issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez said freedom is what the protests are really about. Watching the news from Louisville, she has had mixed emotions.

“Frustration. Impotence. Because we are trying to help our people right now, but we are handcuffed. There’s nothing we can do,” Rodriguez said.

At the same time, she said she's happy Cubans are finally protesting.

“So [Cubans] been for 62 years terrified of that and seeing them take that step and like, ‘I’m not afraid anymore. I want my freedom,’“ Rodriguez said. “It’s pretty surprising and at the same time joyful, and I’m proud of them for doing that.”

She’s also proud of her family for protesting, but she is also concerned for their safety.

“My eyes are swollen because like I’ve been crying so much since Sunday that my eyelids are a little bit swollen, and I don’t know if I run out of tears already, but it’s a whole mixture of emotions,” Rodriguez said.

Since the protests started in Cuba Sunday, the Cuban community in Louisville has held two protests. Rodriguez, who came as a political refugee from Cuba 13 years ago, has been to both. She said it’s to support freedom for the Cuban people.

“I want them to be able to say how they feel. They can’t do that in Cuba,” Rodriguez explained. “Like I am a Trump supporter; who is going to mess with that? I believe in this country. I believe in freedom. I support the second amendment. So you either respect it, or don’t like it, like it or don’t like it. They can’t do that in Cuba. If they go to the street and say, ‘I don’t like my president, they could face jail.”

Rodriguez studied medicine in Cuba, but, since moving to the U.S., she started her own cleaning business in Louisville. She became a U.S. citizen on Dec. 7, 2017 and said it was the best day of her life – besides having her kids.

Even though these protests in Cuba have surprised Rodriguez and the rest of the world, she has hope they'll spark change.

“These protest doesn’t mean Cuba is going to be free this week, next week, but it’s the beginning of hope and a new tomorrow for my people for sure," she said.