Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in South Florida seeking a temporary injunction to the State of Florida’s passport ban so it can resume sailing from Miami on Aug. 15.

What You Need To Know Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings seeks injunction against passport ban



NCLH filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in South Florida



The company is trying to sail a ship from Miami on Aug. 15



It cites differing guidelines from Florida and the CDC

The company says in the lawsuit that Florida’s vaccine passport ban places the Miami-based company in "impossible dilemma as it prepares to set sail from Florida: NCLH will find itself either on the wrong side of health and safety and the operative federal legal framework, or else on the wrong side of Florida law."

NCLH is the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Lines, Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises. The company also has ships that sail out of Port Canaveral.

The lawsuit names Scott A. Rivkees, Florida’s surgeon general and head of the Florida Department of Health, in his official capacity.

Florida has challenged the U.S. government’s requirement of so-called vaccine passports, with which passengers prove they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccination.

DeSantis in April issued an executive order that banned local governments and state businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for services. DeSantis said he signed the ban to protect Floridians’ rights to medical privacy.