COLUMBUS, Ohio — A central Ohio company says there are plenty of jobs available in the trades, but too few people to fill them.

That’s why the company is launching a new program to encourage high school students to explore the industry.

“One of the things we’re realizing is these kids coming out from school are not sure which direction they want to go,” said Monica Yanscik, the human resources director for Atlas Butler Heating and Cooling.

Yanscik said the company’s “Ride to Decide” program will be an eight week summer program, allowing rising high school seniors to explore their options.

"You’ll spend several weeks in install, you’ll spend several weeks in service and then you’ll spend several weeks in plumbing. That way you’ll be able to see if you like the industry," Yanscik said.

Mark Chovan joined the Atlas Butler crew when he was 18.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do and I knew I liked working with my hands,” said Chovan. “So I ended up saying, ‘Hey, I want to do something with the trades.'”

It’s a career path he encourages high school seniors to consider.

“It’s going to take a lot of effort and time but the reward of putting in that effort and time but having no debt coming out of high school was probably the best decision," Chovan said.

Yanscik said Atlas Butler is hoping to pilot the “Ride to Decide” program next summer.​

