President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday afternoon with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors, where he’ll highlight the elements of his infrastructure framework on which Democrats and Republicans agree.

The president will point to bipartisan issues like removing lead pipes, expanding access to high-speed internet, improving transit and rebuilding roads and bridges. He'll be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Last month, the president and bipartisan group of senators announced they’d reached an agreement that would cost around $1 trillion — including around $579 billion in new spending — on roads, water systems and other more traditional infrastructure projects, another Biden priority.

Senators are still working to flesh out the measure and are aiming to wrap up the details by Thursday despite opposition from business leaders, outside activists and some GOP senators over how to pay for the plan, which includes the $579 billion beyond regular expenditures already funded by gas taxes and other sources.

Earlier Wednesday, the president met with Democrats on Capitol Hill to discuss the $3.5 trillion budget deal they agreed to Tuesday night, a measure that the president has said must pass along with the smaller bipartisan infrastructure bill.

According to the White House, the state and local leaders expected to attend include: