The Biden administration will launch an effort this month to evacuate Afghan interpreters and others who aided U.S. forces in Afghanistan, a senior administration official said Wednesday, as they face intensifying threats from the Taliban for their work while the last American soldiers get ready to leave the country.

The effort, called Operation Allies Refuge, will involve flying Afghans out of the country on chartered flights, which are expected to begin in the last week of July, the official said.

The group will include Afghans who have already applied to the Special Immigrant Visa program, which was created to bring Afghan and Iraqi interpreters and other allies to safety in the United States.

Advocates, bipartisan groups of lawmakers and veterans have sounded the alarm in recent weeks about the need to evacuate Afghan allies, such as interpreters, drivers, engineers and others who aided the U.S. in combat.

Last week, the White House announced that Afghans would be flown to a mix of third countries and U.S. territories or bases, but some of those details were still being worked out as of Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff told Spectrum News.

A gnawing question is how many Afghans will be included and how they will be selected. There are more than 18,000 waiting in the visa pipeline, plus their more than 50,000 family members.

But some are farther along in the application process, while about 9,000 others are still at the very beginning, some appealing their cases after an intial denial. Appeals are more often successful than not, advocates who work with Afghan allies said.

"If I am left behind, I am 100% sure I will be killed by [the] Taliban," one interpreter who is appealing his case said in a message to Spectrum News this week.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council would not provide those details when asked who would be included in the evacuation, citing security reasons.

"Approximately 9,000, or half, of these applicants need to take action before the U.S. government can begin processing their case," said State Depatement spokesperson Ned Price last week.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is now more than 95% complete, and General Austin Miller, the top U.S. commander in the country, returned to Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

“As the President made clear, the United States remains confident that Afghanistan’s Armed Forces have the tools and capability to defend their country and that the conflict will ultimately have to be resolved at the negotiating table,” a senior administration official said.

Operation Allies Refuge will be overseen at the State Department by Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, a three-time chief of mission in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kosovo, as part of a unit that also includes representatives from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

Russ Travers, Deputy Homeland Security Advisor and former head of the National Counterterrorism Center, is coordinating the interagency effort.