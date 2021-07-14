Diapers are a huge expense for families. The CNY Diaper Bank provides diapers for about 3,000 babies a month, so it is always trying to raise money to help families.

Through July 18, the CNY Diaper Bank is teaming up with Fairmount Glen Mini Golf. Participants must buy tickets online. Each round is $15 and comes with an ice cream cone. Kids 5 and under are free. If you register your score online after you play, you are entered into a raffle for gift cards.

“We are so appreciative and we know that mini golf is something that families love to do together over the summer so we thought this was a perfect way to raise much needed funds,” said Michela Hugo, founder of the CNY Diaper Bank.

Last year, the diaper bank distributed two million diapers, so it’s expensive to keep the shelves full and help out families. Diapers are not covered by government assistance, yet they are something every baby needs. The diaper bank fills that gap.

Since the organization buys diapers in bulk, fundraisers like the mini golf one are often more helpful than diaper donations.

“We’re always needing to buy diapers," said Hugo. "This way it gets people involved, gets the Diaper Bank name out there, lets families know how they can help and makes people more aware of what we’re working toward.”