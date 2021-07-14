ORLANDO, Fla. — They aimed to be seen and heard, and they wanted their presence felt from here to Havana. So they blocked a major Orlando thoroughfare.

“We need attention for the people,” said Orlando resident Jorge Alvarez, a Cuban immigrant. “We need help right now. We need help (against) the government. People are dying. They are killing our people. So we want to make attention.”

Alvarez joined about 200 protesters in a Tuesday evening demonstration that called for human rights in Cuba and that blocked a southbound section of Semoran Boulevard, a key route to Orlando International Airport, near Curry Ford Road.

The demonstration came in support of protests in Cuba, where citizens demand access to food and medicine as the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. government sanctions on the repressive government have intensified an economic crisis, according to reports.

Human rights group Amnesty International notes on its website that it has received reports from Cuba of “internet blackouts, arbitrary arrests, excessive use of force … and reports that there is a long list of missing persons.”

The largest protests in Cuba in decades inspired U.S. demonstrations, including in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, where protesters blocked major streets and intersections.

The Orlando demonstration featured hours of chanting, singing and flag-waving, which continued long past the time when police moved demonstrators off Semoran Boulevard and onto the sidewalk. Many continued the rally in a supermarket parking lot that featured songs, drums and 18-wheel tractor-trailers adorned with Cuban flags.

The demonstration also included passionate and animated speeches, virtually all in Spanish, that appeared to leave a couple of speakers hoarse and exhausted.

Many of the demonstrators were Cuban immigrants who say they maintain a bond with the Cuban people, including relatives there, and a responsibility to help them achieve freedom.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for over 20 years,” said Cuban immigrant Leo Martinez, an Orlando resident who stood on the back of a pickup truck in the supermarket parking lot and wore an American flag as a cape. “I had to leave Cuba myself. I had only one pair of shoes. I wanted to go to med school, and in Cuba that’s impossible.”

He said demonstrators were “asking Joe Biden’s government for intervention to Cuba, a military intervention to Cuba. People are dying — please. You need to send help right now.”

Nelson Perez stood on the sidewalk near the busy intersection and waved a large Cuban flag as motorists honked their approval to him and other demonstrators.

He said he participated “because I’m a Cuban American. I was born in Cuba … and I’m here to support my place of birth, my country of birth, my family over there and all Cubans.”

Yet he said he didn’t agree with blocking traffic. He said he demonstrated with others on Semoran Boulevard because he saw police cars blocking southbound lanes at Curry Ford Road.

“So I’m thinking that they blocked the road for us,” he said.

After about an hour, police declared in Spanish and English that demonstrators were engaging in an unlawful assembly and warned of arrests of any who didn’t get off the road.

“I said, ‘I’m leaving right now,’” Perez said.

He recounted that as he stood on the curb, two Orlando Police officers “pulled the sprays out” and pointed them at him.

“I’m recording them and I’m telling them, ‘Please do not spray because I’m recording you, and I’m not breaking the law.’”

The officers didn’t spray, Perez said.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said at the demonstration site on Tuesday evening that his officers use threats of “chemical spray” when they aim to “encourage someone to adhere to the orders that they’re given.”

“And even the gesture, the thought that, ‘All right, I’ve been warning you, you’re not hearing me, now I’m pulling my chemical spray, if you’re showing any type of resistance,” Rolón told Spectrum News 13, “that can then encourage someone to move or to listen. And we’re only going to deploy or use what we have when it’s justified to use it.”

Rolón noted that the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road marks one of the city’s busiest and that police allowed protesters “to have some time here, but we had to make a call, and that call was, ‘You need to get off the street.’”

All but one complied, resulting in one arrest, he said.

Perez, the man who said police threatened him with chemical spray, said he sees police as “people who are here to care for us” but that many recent Cuban immigrants don’t see them that way.

“I don’t see the police department as my enemy,” he said, “but my mentality is different because I’m an American. I’ve been here many years (compared with) a Cuban who just came a couple of years ago, and they see the police department as their enemies.

“They come here with the idea that in this country, there are no laws and you can do whatever you want. And they think that just because you’re telling them to get off the road, you’re communist.

“This is not like Crazyland where you can do whatever you want,” Perez added. “You have to follow rules.”

Late Tuesday evening, police formed a barrier that kept demonstrators off Semoran Boulevard but otherwise appeared to maintain a pleasant demeanor, in some cases posing for photos with participants who requested them.

Rolón, the police chief, said he expects more demonstrations, including one planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake Eola Park.

“And I just heard someone is hearing that there’s going to be a call from Cuba for Sunday for a lot of cities to participate in the process,” Rolón said, “so I would imagine that now that they have the momentum, they’re going to continue to have demonstrations.”

Orlando resident Alvarez said he plans to show up “everywhere, every time."

"I’m going to be here, helping my people," he said.

