GREENSBORO, N.C. — With how hot it has been this summer and pools reopening, a lot of people are excited to get back into the water.

Many families have lost out on the opportunity of getting their kids swimming lessons over the past year due to pandemic. With demand at an all-time high the summer, programs are getting overwhelmed with sign-ups. The owner of Swim Fanatics in Greensboro, Anitra Fulton, said she receives around 200 messages every day from parents wanting to get lessons for their children.

"Now that we're looking at vaccinated families, we are seeing less and less people be concerned. This is also the first time they can vacation again, kids are going back to summer camps, doing birthday parties and activities and rejoining their summer pools, and parents are just starting to think, 'we haven't done this in two years. It's time to get our kids back in swimming,'" Fulton said.

Reagan Flannery is one of Fulton's students. Her mother, Stacy, said although lessons are hard to find right now, it's crucial to know her daughter will be safe in the future.

“It’s a life skill that will serve her well throughout life, and of course the earlier she can develop those skills the more fun she can have with friends, the more comfortable she’ll feel over all and she can carry that into her adulthood," Stacy Flannery said.

On average the business sees around 200 kids from May to June and this year it saw 800 kids in that time. It's at capacity now, but Fulton said there are plenty of organizations that have incredible swimming programs, like the YMCA.

“We just thought we’ll have our normal flux of growth through summer, not realizing it would grow at the capacity it did," Fulton added.

