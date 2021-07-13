While the team hasn’t confirmed it, a photo posted to a Lightning fan Twitter account appears to show the Stanley Cup sporting a sizeable dent after a day of celebrations in Tampa.
The caption read, “That’ll buff out.”
That’ll buff out. https://t.co/lpTMYYMBzq pic.twitter.com/25A11bdY2t— Bolts Jolts (@BoltsJolts) July 12, 2021
A follow-up was posted, poking fun at the Candiens. It read, "Hey congrats Montreal! You get the Cup for a few days after all!"
ESPN reports the cup will be sent to Canada for repairs before being returned to the Bay area.
So far, there’s no word from the team on how the Stanley Cup was damaged.