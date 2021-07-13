ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — When Ormond Beach resident Rita Press looks at the former Ormond Beach Union Church, she sees a landmark.

“We should have reverence for this church, reverence for the people who worshipped here, reverence for history,” she said.

Living near the church for 30 years, she considers it part of the community’s rich history. While the building is 60 years old, historians say it stands on the same site as Ormond Beach’s first church, which the Rockerfellers attended.

That's just one of the reasons why Press was upset commissioners voted in May to demolish it in order to put a temporary parking lot in its place.

“It should be saved, it could repurposed, and it could be a great pride to our community,” Press said.

She’s not alone in feeling this way; a petition against the demolition circulated through the community. Leaders at Ormond Mainstreet, Inc., also want the building saved, believing the inside of the structure is salvageable.

“We don’t feel that removing a historic building for a parking lot is the best use of the property, so what we would like is to have a sufficient pause to have public input," said Julia Truilo, the executive director of Ormond Mainstreet, Inc.

However, Susan Persis, one of the commissioners who voted for the demolition, disagrees, stating the building is not deemed historic and is in disrepair.

“The experts seem to think it is in pretty bad condition," Persis said. "I did tour the church, and I thought it was in pretty deplorable condition.”

She said the city has owned the building since 2018, originally intending to use it as a community space. But now she believes demolition is the best option for the city, though she said she has an open mind.

“... So far I have not heard anything that would make me think it is beneficial to the tax payers” to keep the building, Persis said.

As for Press, she still has hope that this building has a future in Ormond Beach.

“The easy thing to do is just knock it down. The more difficult thing is to work and have something that you can point to with pride," she said. “What we are trying to do is open their minds and explore the options that could happen with this church.”

But at a special meeting Tuesday evening called by the mayor, commissioners decided to stick to their original plans to demolish Ormond Beach Union Church.

The church's demolition will make way for a temporary parking lot.