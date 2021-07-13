ORLANDO, Fla. — While several people in the Central Florida community rally to support the Cuban protestors calling for change, some just hope for humanitarian aid to help the Caribbean country through the global pandemic.

Despite lighting and rain, for the second day in a row, Central Floridians on Monday gather with their Cuban flags to support protestors in Cuba calling for a change after decades under the communist regime.

Signs with the word libertad, or freedom, surround the stage at Blue Jacket Park. It is the rallying cry for the protestors.

The stage is set for an Orlando rally in support of Cuban protestors. Rally goers are calling for freedom for the Cuban people. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/j8IO9mbwWL — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) July 12, 2021

Organizer Marcos Marchena says he put the protest together after watching the video of the spontaneous protests in Cuba.

Marchena, who grew up there, understands the suffering Cubans have faced during the communist regime such as the food shortages, struggling economy and now the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says while other protests have sprouted through the years, he has never seen one this widespread happen in Cuba.

“It was across the country and over a dozen cities with people who were clearly disconnected with each other but saw someone take a step and they realized it was time for everyone to take a step,” he said.

But a few miles away, Rev. Maytee De la Torre shows her support through prayer. She was a pastor in Cuba before she moved to the U.S. and she remains in touch with many in her congregation.

“Many Cubans reach out to me via Facebook asking for me to pray for them,” she said.

Her parents still live in Cuba and she visits them whenever possible. She knows any criticism of the communist regime would mean she could be refused re-entry to ever see them again.

Her only focus is to pray for humanitarian aid to help Cubans suffering from a food supply shortage, struggling economy and a healthcare crisis, which only worsened because of the global pandemic.

“I’m frustrated and I feel helpless watching my people suffer and die from the coronavirus. I hope we can use this moment to get them help,” she said.