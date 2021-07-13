OHIO — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 21 to participate in a CNN town hall event, the White House announced Tuesday.

The town hall will focus on many topics, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy, according to CNN.

An audience will be present but only those who were invited, and officials said they will follow local COVID-19 guidelines to ensure safety.

The president's visit comes among many of his stops promoting the administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. The $973 billion plan aims to repair roads and bridges, create sustainable transportation, and build a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers along highways and in rural and disadvantaged communities, according to the White House.

The plan, announced in June, stems from a negotiation with a bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz..

The president made a few stops in Ohio already this year. In March, Biden visited Columbus to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan. Then in May, he took the podium at Cuyahoga County Community College in Cleveland when Congress was in the middle of negotiating the rescue plan.

