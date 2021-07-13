ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County school board will decide the district's face coverings policy for the upcoming school year at its meeting Tuesday.

The vote will be to decide whether to make face coverings optional when school restarts to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, a topic that has had been hotly debated.

The vote also will decide the part of Orange County Public Schools policy that gives the superintendent the ability to make changes if pandemic conditions worsen.

The decision comes a day after health officials reported that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Orange County has jumped in the past two weeks and county Mayor Jerry Demings urged residents to resume wearing face masks indoors in crowded locations. The more contagious delta variant also is on the rise, and COVID-related hospitalizations are increasing, too.

People 12 years old and up are eligible to receive COVID vaccinations, but no vaccine has been approved yet for children under the age of 12.