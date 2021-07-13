NEW YORK — As the city’s iconic dining scene continues its comeback, Restaurant Week is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began — and longer than ever — hoping to give businesses an extra boost.

“I am excited. I think it is a rebirth on all levels," said Leah Abraham, the owner of Settepani, an Italian restaurant in Harlem.

Abraham has participated in New York City Restaurant Week for the last several years. She says she is confident this year will be a success.

“I know that energy is there, people are really looking forward to going out and there is also a real switch in mindset,” Abraham said. “People really want to support their local businesses, and that is wonderful.”

Reservations are now open for the five weeks of Restaurant Week specials. From July 19 through August 22, diners can enjoy lunches and dinners priced at either $21 or $39, or they can splurge with the new option of a three or more course signature dining experience priced at $125.

“The flexibility allows us to do pizza and wine, pizza and dessert, an entrée and wine, an entrée and dessert for dinner for $39 and that is a great bargain,” Abraham explained.

It has been a tough year for restaurant owners, plagued by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. Abraham says she is one of the lucky ones, and hopes people take advantage of a unique opportunity to try a new restaurant.

“You get the real deal, you are not getting a short version,” Abraham said. “You are not being shortchanged in any way. So go try it.”

Last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, Restaurant Week was modified to takeout only. This year, more than 500 restaurants, offering over 40 different kinds of cuisine, will welcome back the event with in-person dinning.

Briella Vessecchia and D’Andre Gibs said they never participated in Restaurant Week, but plan to this year.

“We are foodies, we are New Yorkers, so like it is always something fun to do, and mingle, and drink and have a good time, so for sure,“ Vessecchia said.

For a list of participating restaurants, and to make reservations, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week

