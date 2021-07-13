An effort is underway to help a non-profit that serves as a "home away from home" for families with kids being treated at local hospitals. The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York has launched its Christmas in July campaign and is looking for a number of donations.

The annual donation drive is a way to stock up the house so families have what they need while staying in Syracuse. The campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Ronald McDonald House of Central New York.

Organizers said the last year and a half hasn't been easy with numerous fundraising events being canceled or altered.

This month, they're encouraging household item donations, including everything from hand soap to disinfectant wipes. You can also donate items like bottled water and K-cup pods or consider giving a gift card from a local grocery store.

House officials said, while the local community has always been generous, more help is needed to ensure families get what they need.

Whether you start a donation drive at your workplace or consider a donation on your own, anything can help.

"One of the things that's really neat about Christmas in July is that it encompasses the whole month. So, we're asking folks you know for collecting through the month. When you go to the grocery store, pick up an item or two. Spread the word in your neighborhood, in your businesses and do a collection throughout the month," said Ronald McDonald House of Central New York Executive Director Beth Trunfio.

Trunfio said the items you collect all month long can be dropped off on "Donation Day" at the House. That contact-free event will take place on Thursday, July 29 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Remember, you can also purchase items from the House's Amazon Wish List online.

For a direct link to that list or more information about the campaign you can visit with Ronald McDonald House of CNY website.