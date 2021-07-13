LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Sharing Center homeless outreach in Longwood is getting ready to expand its operation after running out of room because of an increased need during the pandemic.

Homeless off and on for two years, Hendricks Reyes is at The Sharing Center several times a week.

“I’m able to speak to other people who are in the same shoes,” Reyes said.

Reyes, and many other homeless people, gather at the Oasis, which provides a safe haven and services at The Sharing Center. It is a place to get laundry done, take a shower, get some food and stress relief for Reyes.

“Release some of the stress that I’ve been going through throughout the week,” said Reyes.

And over the past year, more people have needed Oasis’ services and now it has become too crowded.

Nina Yon is the president and CEO of the Sharing Center and she said the number of homeless the nonprofit serves has increased nearly 20% over last the year and they are coming more frequently.

“In all of our different programming — saw an increase, pretty dramatic increase, in some categories,” Yon said.

She attributes the pandemic and existing issues, such as a lack of affordable housing, for the rise in need.

To accommodate everyone, they are having to expand the Oasis area.

“In our new Oasis, we are tripling our footprint from 1,200 square feet to 3,600,” Yon said.

At a cost of around $2 million, the Sharing Center taking over three storefronts in the strip mall it is in.

The center is doubling the number of showers and expanding its laundry services.

In the old Oasis space, it is also expanding the retail operation to generate more funding to help those in need.

“Some of the people a part of the Sharing Center, they give you hope that tomorrow is going to be a better day,” Reyes said.

The Sharing Center administrators are expecting the new Oasis center to be open by early next year.