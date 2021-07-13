The Library's executive chef, Rachel Bennett, serves up a recipe of flash-fried cauliflower tossed in Asian flavors.
It’s the St. Pete restaurant’s most popular appetizer.
Benne Cauliflower
Ingredients
- 2 heads cauliflower
- 1 bunch scallions
- 1/2 cup of your favorite Thai Chile sauce
- 1 tablespoon fried garlic
- 1 tablespoon togarashi
- 1 tablespoon black and white sesame seeds
- 4.5 cups vegetable oil
- 2 cups seasoned flour
- 1 tablespoon each salt and pepper
Sambal Ginger Aioli
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sambal
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
Directions:
- Cut the florets off the cauliflower; toss them in 1/2 cup of vegetable oil and salt and pepper.
- Place cauliflower on a baking sheet and cover with aluminum foil.
- Bake 350 degrees for 30 minutes until cauliflower is tender.
- Let cauliflower cool completely.
- Once cooled, add the remaining four cups of oil to a cast iron skillet or large sauce pot, turn heat on to medium heat.
- Toss the cooled cauliflower in the seasoned flour.
- Once oil is hot, add the cauliflower to the oil and fry until golden brown.
- Moving around while in oil to ensure it cooks evenly.
- Remove cooked cauliflower from the oil and place in a bowl.
- Toss the cauliflower in the Thai Chile sauce, fried garlic, togarashi, black and white sesame seeds and scallions.
- Serve with sauce either on the side or underneath the cauliflower.
- Garnish with 2 lime wedges.
To make the aioli, combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well.