The Library's executive chef, Rachel Bennett, serves up a recipe of flash-fried cauliflower tossed in Asian flavors.

It’s the St. Pete restaurant’s most popular appetizer. 

Benne Cauliflower

Ingredients

  • 2 heads cauliflower
  • 1 bunch scallions
  • 1/2 cup of your favorite Thai Chile sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fried garlic
  • 1 tablespoon togarashi
  • 1 tablespoon black and white sesame seeds
  • 4.5 cups vegetable oil
  • 2 cups seasoned flour
  • 1 tablespoon each salt and pepper

Sambal Ginger Aioli

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sambal
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice

Directions:

  1. Cut the florets off the cauliflower; toss them in 1/2 cup of vegetable oil and salt and pepper.
  2. Place cauliflower on a baking sheet and cover with aluminum foil.
  3. Bake 350 degrees for 30 minutes until cauliflower is tender.
  4. Let cauliflower cool completely.
  5. Once cooled, add the remaining four cups of oil to a cast iron skillet or large sauce pot, turn heat on to medium heat.
  6. Toss the cooled cauliflower in the seasoned flour.
  7. Once oil is hot, add the cauliflower to the oil and fry until golden brown.
  8. Moving around while in oil to ensure it cooks evenly.
  9. Remove cooked cauliflower from the oil and place in a bowl.
  10. Toss the cauliflower in the Thai Chile sauce, fried garlic, togarashi, black and white sesame seeds and scallions.
  11. Serve with sauce either on the side or underneath the cauliflower.
  12. Garnish with 2 lime wedges.

To make the aioli, combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well. 

