ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning of a new medical concern for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What You Need To Know The FDA issued a warning Monday about a possible side effect of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine



The vaccine can lead to an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition



Monday's was the second warning the FDA has issued for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This is now the second time the vaccine has been associated with a rare side effect.

Back in April the FDA warned the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could lead to increased risk to blood clots. On Monday, the agency said it could be connected to an even rarer condition: Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a rare neurological complication.

While the FDA still says the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, the latest news is enough for some doctors to just flat out prescribe another vaccine moving forward.

Internal Medicine Dr. Aftab Khan decided not to after the FDA updated the vaccine makers warning label, which now warns people about the possible increased risk of GBS.

“This is a serious disease,” Khan said. “Though the cases are only 100, but 95 of them they were admitted to the hospital, and one of them passed away.”

Despite hearing the risks Monday night, 33-year-old Oscar Carvajal and his friends still felt comfortable to get a vaccine Tuesday.

“Medium people got the vaccine and nothing happen,” Carvajal says. “It’s normal that maybe one or two in a million something like that happened to them.”

Khan warned those that men, primarily over 50, could be affected shortly after receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Two to four weeks after getting the J&J vaccine, patients start feeling numbness, tingling and weakness, and in muscles of the lower extremities, and can cause paralysis,” Khan said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 3,000-6,000 cases of GBS occur in the U.S. every year, and most people fully recover.

But after hearing about another warning label, it's people with current vaccine hesitancy that Khan fears won’t be able to recover.

“This is not a good thing for people who are reluctant or hesitant to get vaccinated,” Khan said. “We want 70-80% population to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially when the Delta variant is spreading so fast.”

As of now, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still being administered at Florida Department of Health vaccination sites, as well as CVS pharmacies.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the DOH in Orange County to see if there have been any discussions about pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines for a second time. Officials referred questions to the Florida Department of Health in Tallahassee, which did not respond.