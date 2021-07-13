President Joe Biden has nominated former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to serve as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Turkey, the White House announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden has nominated former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, one of several prominent Republicans to endorse him in the 2020 election to serve as the ambassador to Turkey



Flake, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, served in the Senate from 2013-2019 and stepped down at the end of his term, saying that he was out of step with the Republican party in the era of Trump



The former Arizona lawmaker served on both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee



If confirmed, Flake will be dispatched to Ankara at a difficult moment in the U.S.-Turkey relationship

Flake, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump was one of several prominent Republicans to cross party lines and endorse Biden in the 2020 election.

"Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination," Flake said in a statement.

"With this nomination, the Biden Administration reaffirms the best tradition of American foreign policy and diplomacy: the credo that partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge. U.S. foreign policy can and should be bipartisan," Flake added. "That is my belief as well, and my commitment."

Flake served in the Senate from 2013-2019 and stepped down at the end of his term, saying that he was out of step with the Republican party in the era of Trump. He previously served on both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee while representing Arizona in the House.

"If confirmed by the Senate, I will be pleased to join a strong, experienced and capable team representing U.S. interests abroad," Flake said. Having served in both the U.S. House and Senate, I understand and appreciate the role Congress plays in U.S. foreign policy, and I look forward to that partnership."

But if confirmed, Flake will be dispatched to Ankara at a difficult moment in the U.S.-Turkey relationship.

The list of disagreements is unusually long for the two NATO allies: There’s U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system. And in April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era mass killing and deportations of Armenians was “genocide.”

Previous U.S. presidents had avoided using the term out of concern that it would complicate ties with Turkey, which is fiercely proud of its Ottoman history and insists that those killed in the early 20th century were victims of civil war and unrest.

Biden administration and Turkish government officials are also currently in talks about Turkey providing security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. completes its pullout from Afghanistan later this summer.

Flake would succeed David Satterfield, a well-respected career foreign service officer who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey for more than two years.

Another Republican Biden booster, fellow Arizonan Cindy McCain, was recently tapped by Biden to serve as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.