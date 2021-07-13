ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Haitian community in Central Florida is still in shock nearly a week after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated.

Orange County commissioner Victoria Siplin, a Haitian national, visits the country where her parents were born each year.

But during her 2017 visit, she got a special invitation.

“I was asked would I like to, you know, go to the palace and meet with the president," she said. "Of course I said ‘definitely.’”

When she met with Moïse, Siplin said he told her of his vision for the country.

Which is why it was so shocking for her to hear he had been assassinated last week, in the very palace she had visited.

“It just left me speechless on all levels,” she said.

Tens of thousands of Haitians call Central Florida home, and Siplin said she’s been getting phone calls from the county’s Haitian community since it happened.

“This shook us to the core, it really did,” she said.

What’s even more unsettling for them, she says, is the uncertainty about the country’s political future.

A growing number of politicians there have challenged interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph for the right to lead the country — including the designated prime minister and the head of Haiti’s now dismantled Senate.

The White House says there is a lack of clarity about the future of Haiti’s political leadership and called for unity after a U.S. delegation visiting the country briefed President Joe Biden.

“I can tell you that it’s a mess,” Siplin said.

It is a mess for a country that’s already been through many messes, including a major earthquake in 2010 and a major hurricane in 2016.

But Siplin says she believes Moïse's death still won’t be enough to break her country and her people.

“The people are resilient ... I remain hopeful, because I’ve seen Haiti come back from so much turmoil,” she said.

Siplin declined to comment on whether she thought the U.S. should intervene militarily in Haiti, but did say that if the U.S. or any other country decide to render aid to the country, it should be coordinated by Haitian leadership.