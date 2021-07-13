Texas Democrats, a day after fleeing the state for Washington, D.C., in order to block sweeping GOP-backed voting legislation, said President Joe Biden needs an “LBJ moment,” referencing President Lyndon B. Johnson’s March 15, 1965 address to a joint session of Congress in which he urged the passage of legislation guaranteeing voting rights for all Americans.

“We need the president and vice president and every Democrat in Congress working together. We need that Lyndon B. Johnson moment,” U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett said.

During a 10 a.m. Eastern news conference, Texas House Democrats admitted their latest revolt, in which they again broke quorum, is just a move to buy time and that their backs remain against the wall.

The plan is likely to wait it out until the end of the current special legislative session on Aug. 7. Democratic lawmakers will need to return at some point, however, and Texas Gov. Abbott has vowed to keep calling special sessions until a voting bill is passed.

“It is time for bold action,” Doggett said.

The cross-country exodus was the second time that Democratic lawmakers have staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, a measure of their fierce opposition to proposals they say will make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like last month’s effort, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

“We are here to protect the right to vote for millions of Texans,” state Rep. Rhetta Bowers said Tuesday morning. “We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We can’t stay here indefinitely. We need Congress to act now and pass the For the People (Act).”

State Rep. Chris Turner, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said letters have been sent directing their voting machines in the Texas House to be locked.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott, speaking to Austin ABC television affiliate KVUE on Monday, said those Democrats who fled via private jets on Monday will be arrested upon returning to Texas and made to return to the Capitol.

“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.

Democrats’ decision to hole up in Washington is aimed at ratcheting up pressure on President Joe Biden and Congress to act on voting at the federal level. Biden is set to deliver a major address on the issue Tuesday in Philadelphia, after facing growing criticism for taking what some on the left call too passive a role in the fight.

The Texas bills would outlaw 24-hour polling places, ban ballot drop boxes used to deposit mail ballots and empower partisan poll watchers.

The measures are part of the GOP’s rush to enact new voting restrictions in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. More than a dozen states this year have already passed tougher election laws — but only in Texas have Democrats put up this kind of fight.

Prior to breaking into a refrain of “We Shall Overcome” Tuesday morning, Democrats said they didn’t flee exclusively for fellow Democrats but for all who need to exercise the right to vote.

Abbott said the proposed voting legislation actually makes it easier to vote by expanding early voting hours. In a statement released on Monday, the governor called on Democrats to return to Texas.

“The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work,” he wrote.

Abbott punished Democrats after their May walkout by vetoing paychecks for roughly 2,000 Capitol employees, which will begin taking effect in September unless the Legislature is in session to restore the funding.

The Texas House voted Tuesday morning to send law enforcement to track down Democrats who left the state “under warrant of arrest if necessary.” It’s unclear how the move will affect Democrats since Texas law enforcement lacks jurisdiction in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.