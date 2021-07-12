CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After more than a year of remote working, people are starting to go back into the office.

For businesses in uptown Charlotte, that means a big boost is coming. CoCo and the Director, a coffee shop just off Trade and Tryon streets, is the first stop for many people on their way into work.

The manager says before the pandemic, the line would be out the door with guests from nearby hotels and Uptown employees. But, at the height of the pandemic, the coffee shop was only seeing about 10% of their normal foot traffic.

They’ve seen customers slowly return as restrictions have relaxed. Now, the team is making sure they are fully staffed and trained ahead of an anticipated big return in a few weeks.

“We’re working with our chef and they’re increasing their staff to support the increase in business. We’re also doing additional training of our staff, bringing them back to the basics. Basics 101, which sometimes we tend to lose with new employees coming on board,” said Roderick Coleman. He is the director of food and beverage at Charlotte Marriott City Center.

Most big companies like Ally, Bank of America and Duke Energy are bringing employees back in phases with the hope of having everyone return after Labor Day weekend.