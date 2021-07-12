SANFORD, Fla. – Brush is making it difficult for many people to see whether vehicles are coming at the intersection of 27th Street and Sanford Avenue in Sanford.

What You Need To Know Many drivers find it hard to see at 27 th Street & Sanford Avenue in Sanford

Street & Sanford Avenue in Sanford

The view at the intersection was blocked by a bush



After being alerted to the issue, Seminole County cut back the bush



Complete the Traffic Inbox form to have an issue investigated

“The left lane is always congested because they can’t see,” Kimberlin Valentin said. “And even for us trying to turn right, we have to wait and I’ve had a few close calls, with my kids, trying to come home and even trying to take them to school.”

Sanford police have investigated 13 crashes at this intersection since 2018.

“I can hear the crashes. My kids literally run out of the house, trying to see what’s going on,” said Valentin who has lived in Sanford since she was 5 and has a home just a few houses away from the intersection. “They know where to look, they know what’s happening. So it’s kind of frequent.”

Valentin blames it on bushes just north of 27th Street.

“Whenever you are trying to make that left turn, it’s pretty difficult because you can barely see,” she said.

When Seminole County was asked about the problem, workers cut back the bushes soon afterward, making it easier to turn on to Sanford Avenue.

That’s good news for Valentin, who said she just hopes to make it home from the grocery store in one piece.

“We have a better view,” Valentin said.

If there is a traffic issue you want addressed, fill out the Traffic Inbox form on the Spectrum News 13 app or website.