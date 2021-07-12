ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The City of St. Cloud is taking steps to ease residents' concerns about discolored water.

The city is performing water-line swabbing at several locations this week.

Residents said they have seen orange- or brown-colored water since 2016.

The city traced the issues back to failing polishing filters at a water treatment plant.

City officials said resin in the water is causing the discoloration, but the water meets state and federal drinking standards.

Lines will be swabbed at several locations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. to clean and disinfect them.

Residents will not have water during cleaning periods.

The city is encouraging residents with issues to call or report the problem through the St. Cloud Connect app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Chris Ladas-Drake said she has had to replace several appliances in her house because they've corroded.

"I want change,” Ladas-Drake said in May 2021. “I want to be heard. I want to be acknowledged. I don't want to be lied to. It's that simple."

In May, the city council authorized an additional $500,000 to spend on ice-pigging the water lines as well to clean them out in certain affected neighborhoods.

Most of the resin has been removed, and no new resin has leaked out, city officials said.

"We understand their frustration,” City of St. Cloud spokesperson Maryemma Bachelder said in May 2021. “We have been working and continue to work on it. We're not done yet."