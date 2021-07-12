LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – While many students are enjoying summer, the Education Foundation of Lake County is busy raising awareness about the critical need for school supplies.

What You Need To Know Lake County holding Red for Ed school supply drive



School supplies are collected for teachers and students



Teachers are able to shop for free school supplies at Apple Mart stores



The public can help replenish the supply stock by donating

One donation initiative will help fill supply shelves to set up students and teachers for success.

Shannon Clark, a 4th grade teacher at Eustis Heights Elementary School, is starting to stock up for back to school–something she’s done in Lake County for seven years.

“I moved here from Kentucky, so I brought some supplies but I didn’t have a lot,” Clark said.

Teachers like Clark can visit Apple Mart stores to pick up free supplies their students need.

“From the day to day basics like pencils and glue sticks that you always need,” Clark said. “Even things like ear buds that they use for their Chrome Books.”

Last year more than 1,100 teachers shopped for free school supplies at these Apple Mart stores and that was a 6% increase in traffic.

“We would have kids go from online learning to in-person learning and so often times they’d show up and not have anything,” Clark said.

Clark says it’s important to her to make sure her students feel prepared.

“Just to have those extra supplies, so if they do come in and don’t have what they need they don’t feel left out and they have the supplies that they need to be successful,” Clark said.

During the month of July, you can help replenish these supplies through Red For Ed. Gail Weidner, the Finance & Grants Specialist for the Education Foundation of Lake County, says this helps both students and teachers.

“We found out that teachers were spending on average $500 of their own money each year on school supplies for students that couldn’t afford them,” Weidner said. “Sixty-five percent of our students in Lake County are on free or reduced lunch, which means the need is great here.”

You can donate supplies at 36 different locations throughout Lake County and they also have an online option to help.

“They can virtually shop online and then the school supplies that they purchase come directly to us and are delivered to us and then put into our Apple Mart stores,” Weidner said.

Supplies and backpacks will go to students who need them the most, then the rest will go on the Apple Mart shelves.

“If students come to class without the supplies that they need, then they start falling behind, because they can’t keep up with the work, because they don’t have the supplies,” Weidner said.

“Teachers always need more supplies, students always need more supplies and this is just a constant for teachers in Lake County which is really great. It will really make a difference,” Clark said.

To find a list of donation locations or to donate online, visit edfoundationlake.com.