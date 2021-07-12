The show and digital platform “Empire Plate” was created by New York native Bill Vinci who was determined to provide continuous support for the state’s restaurant industry.

Vinci grew up in the industry and had the tools in place before the pandemic to help get the word out about all the great places to eat across the state.

What You Need To Know "The Empire Plate" is a digital show featuring restaurants across New York State to help improve their visibility



They have featured more than 450 restaurants to date



Filiming shows for seven years, the effort took on more meaning in the pandemic

New York State has a lot of delicious options, but in the pandemic, mandates forced many restaurants to close, causing financial struggles and permanent closures. Empire Plate has showcased more than 450 restaurants throughout the state, and its work didn’t stop in the pandemic.

Out of all of its seven years of filming, this past one took on a whole new meaning as many businesses sought new opportunities to gain visibility and patronage while their doors were closed.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the Ma and Pa places out there. To help promote them and to get people to go check out new places,” said Vinci.

Growing up in his family’s restaurant, Vinci wants to advance the industry in New York.

“I tried to focus on, you could still order from these places. Even if you couldn’t go inside and eat, you could get to-go, delivery. So there are ways that we tried to promote the places during this,” said Vinci.

One of the 450 restaurants showcased includes TK Tavern in Camillus. The restaurant opened just days before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Being a brand-new business and getting our name out there. The community definitely supported us, and yeah, it took off. And then Empire Plate reached out to us so we took the opportunity,” said Kody Betts, co-owner of TK Tavern.

“The new customers that they’re getting. The new people that come in. You know, we hear it all the time. We got people that drove an hour. They saw your show, they want to come and try the food,” said Vinci.